Ali Zafar: 'I want to change the education system in Pakistan'

Ali Zafar is no stranger to evolution. From his humble beginnings as a painter to becoming an internationally celebrated musician and actor, his journey is all about artistic curiosity and relentless passion. Now in Dubai, he is on the brink of creating yet another project—one that involves music and film both. In a chat with City Times, the Pakistani artist talks about his upcoming projects and his deeper commitment to social change.

For Zafar, the present is as exciting as the past. “I’m working on my next, which is a feature film,” he reveals. “We are in the stage of finalising the script and setting it up. It’s going to be an international project with actors not just from Pakistan but also from across the border.”

As someone who thrives on cultural diversity, Zafar finds joy in blending creative energies from different regions. “Whether it's actors or musicians from around the world, working with different cultures is always fun.”

Music, for Zafar, is an inseparable part of life. “Music is such a strong form of expression that resonates with the human mind and body in a profound way," he says. "We are all submerged in the musicality of the universe.”

Ali Zafar, Pakistani singer, at Khaleej Times in Dubai. Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

His recent collaborations reflect this belief. He’s been working with hip-hop heavyweight T.I., exchanging creative ideas with Yo Yo Honey Singh, and even jamming with Jason Derulo. His latest EP, in collaboration with his younger brother, merges hip-hop, trap, and local Qawwali and Punjabi sounds, featuring rappers from Atlanta. “It's about experimenting with different genres, styles, and artists. Just having fun with it.”

Before, after, and beyond music

While many recognise Zafar for his music and acting career, few know that his artistic journey began with painting. “I was always an artist. I find different art forms to express myself—whether that’s painting, music, singing, acting, or writing.”

His foray into music was almost accidental. “One day, at 16, I walked into my college’s music society and started playing the harmonium and guitar. That’s how it started.” From there, he formed an underground rock band called Prozac, performing covers of major rock bands, an experience that shaped his early musical instincts.

Now, after more than 20 years in the industry, and with Pakistani music undergoing a resurgence, Zafar has taken on the role of a mentor. He founded Lightingale Records, a platform dedicated to nurturing new talent. “A life spent only fulfilling personal desires is selfish. We must give back. I want to expand Lightingale Records to create opportunities for young musicians.”

Beyond the entertainment world, Zafar’s heart lies in social impact. Through the Ali Zafar Foundation, he supports underprivileged children by upgrading government schools, introducing modern technology, and improving the quality of education. But his vision goes beyond philanthropy—he aims to revolutionise Pakistan’s education system.

"What I really want to do is change the education system and create an alternative parallel education system in Pakistan, different from the current education system, which I feel is very regressive" he says. "It's very old and gives the child so much stress. Every child is unique. So learning, acquiring knowledge should be fun. And it should be done in a way that it caters to each person's individual needs. Which is why I'm working towards developing a system where a better quality of education can be given to students."

The responsibility of fame

Zafar views fame as both a blessing and a test. “God tests us in two ways—by taking something away or by giving us something. Fame comes with responsibility. You must stay humble and use it for the greater good.”

His approach to life is simple yet profound. "The most important thing is to experience life to the fullest and strive to be the best version of yourself every day—whether you're a musician, a doctor, or a chef." Zafar in Dubai Even with two decades in the industry, Zafar remains driven and curious. If not an artist, he would have been a cricketer or a teacher. He describes himself in three words: resilient, gifted, and happy. For his fans, he says, "My journey would have meant nothing without your love and support." And a fun fact most people don't know? "I talk in my sleep," he signed off.