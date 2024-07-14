Alec Baldwin issues first statement after 'Rust' case dismissal

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 11:56 AM Last updated: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 11:57 AM

Actor Alec Baldwin has broken his silence following the dismissal of involuntary manslaughter charges against him by a New Mexico judge in connection with the tragic shooting incident on the set of the film Rust.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Baldwin expressed gratitude amid a tumultuous legal battle.

"I am grateful for the tremendous support I have received during this challenging time," he said.

He also shared a photo of him taken inside the courtroom on Instagram.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, "There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family."

The decision, announced on Friday by Judge Marlowe Sommer, not only dismissed the charges against Baldwin but also barred any possibility of retrial, effectively concluding the criminal proceedings against him, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The ruling followed a day-long hearing filled with heated arguments regarding alleged mishandling of evidence by authorities.

Judge Marlowe Sommer underscored the impact of procedural errors on the fairness of the trial, stating unequivocally, "The late discovery of this evidence has compromised the fundamental fairness of these proceedings. There is no remedy but to dismiss the charges."

During the hearing, the judge personally inspected a bag of ammunition central to the case, which Baldwin's legal team asserted had been withheld from them until recently.

This development triggered significant repercussions, including the resignation of a special prosecutor and the testimony of another, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Initially projected to span two weeks, the trial abruptly ended on its third day, leaving Baldwin visibly moved but choosing to remain silent as he departed the courthouse.