UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Al Ghurair Exchange to host kite flying, musical event

The event will be held on February 3 and 4

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sun 21 Jan 2024, 12:44 PM

Last updated: Sun 21 Jan 2024, 12:45 PM

Al Ghurair Exchange has announced the hosting of "Basant: A Kite Flying & Musical Event," a unique spectacle set to foster unity and cultural celebration in the community. The event, set for February 3 and 4, combines the thrill of kite-flying with a musical extravaganza, aiming to bring together families and neighbours for a memorable experience. The event's name, Basant, meaning "spring," reflects a fusion of age-old traditions and the diverse tapestry of the community. Envisioned as more than a festival by Ali Hassan, Business Development Manager, Basant serves as a call to unity and celebrates diversity, embodying Al Ghurair Exchange's commitment to community building.

The event promises an immersive cultural experience with vibrant kites soaring high against the sky. With a 24-hour duration, dedicated family areas, and a capacity for over 3000 car parkings, Basant aims to transcend cultural boundaries, providing a platform for residents to connect and share experiences. The strategic importance of Basant for Al Ghurair Exchange extends beyond celebration, as it becomes an opportunity to strengthen brand identity and engage with the community meaningfully. The event will feature renowned artists, including Abrar Ul Haq and Nimra Mehra, along with the UK band Sahara UK and DJ Sunny, promising a memorable experience. Al Ghurair Exchange invites the media and the community to join hands in making Basant a resounding success, envisioning a festival where kites and melodies unite to create lasting memories.


More news from Entertainment