Akshay-Tiger, AR Rahman- Sonu Nigam to perform at IPL 2024 opening ceremony

The couple had a pre-nuptial agreement, had no children and had no significant legal disputes in the split
Cricket's 'Super Bowl' Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to return this week with a blockbuster opening clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arena--MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Making it more special actors Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to music maestro AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam.
Taking to X, Indian Premiere League announced the news and wrote, "The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the stars are ready to shine at the #TATAIPL 2024 Opening Ceremony! Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of cricket and entertainment ft. a stellar lineup!"
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be gracing the ceremony on March 22 to give their electrifying performances.
Adding a musical touch, AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam are also going to be performing.
The schedule until April 7 was revealed as of now, with the remainder to be announced later because of the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls the dates for which are yet to be notified.
ALSO READ:
The couple had a pre-nuptial agreement, had no children and had no significant legal disputes in the split
The Bollywood actor has acted in several films which stood out and spread a positive message to society
The film revolves around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought pride to India through football
The makers recently dropped the trailer for the sequel
Planning to break fast with your loved ones in a memorable way? Here are some places you can choose to go
Blake Lively also received criticism for a social media post mocking the situation
The actor and her bother were returning from an interview when a car hit them and fled
The duo shared a funny video on their official Instagram handle in which they playfully poke fun at each other's fashion choices