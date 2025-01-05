Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's look from 'Sky Force' unveiled

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is all set for his upcoming film Sky Force, which also marks Veer Pahariya's debut.

On Saturday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared the film's motion poster. Both Akshay and Veer can be seen dressed as Indian Air Force officers.

"This New Year, soar into the skies with #SkyForce - the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever. In cinemas on 24th January 2025," a post read on the official Instagram account of Maddock Films.

The first look of Akshay and Veer created excitement among fans.

