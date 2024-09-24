Akshay Kumar, Johny Lever, Ranjeet pose together in BTS picture

She wore a purple gown and minimal make-up to the wedding
Adding to the anticipation of the Housefull franchise fans, actor Johny Lever shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Housefull 5.
Ever since the popular comedy franchise Housefull, announced last year that they are returning with a new instalment, fans have been eagerly waiting for more details.
Johny Lever treated fans with a BTS photo on his Instagram featuring himself, Akshay Kumar and Ranjeet.
Sharing the picture, he wrote, "It's full house or HOUSEFULL?"
Earlier this month, makers announced the exciting lineup of leading ladies. The film will feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.
Earlier in July, Sajid announced that superstar Sanjay Dutt would be joining the ensemble cast. Nadiadwala expressed immense joy at collaborating once again with Dutt, a long-time friend and colleague.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is set entirely aboard a cruise ship. The film boasts a star-studded lineup, including Ritesh Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan.
The film is to release on June 6, 2025 worldwide.
