Akshay Kumar collaborates with Priyadarshan for horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla'

Akshay Kumar (Photo by PTI)

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 12:40 PM Last updated: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 12:41 PM

On his 57th birthday on Monday, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar announced his new project Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan.

Kumar took to Instagram and wrote, "Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of Bhooth Bangla! I'm beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming... can't wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!"

The two have worked on projects such as Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Kumar also unveiled the film's motion poster in which he is seen drinking milk while a black cat sits on his shoulder.

The film is expected to be released in 2025, with shooting set to begin soon. Ektaa R Kapoor is producing Bhooth Bangla under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.