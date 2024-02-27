AKS Color Carnival to take place on March 2 in Dubai

An array of activities to unwind and rejuvenate at the end of the work week
The AKS Color Carnival, Dubai's premier Holi Festival, is coming back for its 4th edition, promising an unforgettable celebration akin to Tomorrowland.
Set to take place on March 2 at The Sevens Stadium, this extravaganza will feature renowned DJs like DJs Ace, Buddha, KV5, and Yogmusic, mesmerising Dhol Players, and captivating Carnival Acts.
Attendees can enjoy a range of experiences including a shisha area, food trucks, VIP and kids play areas, and an adult play area. With over 10,000 participants expected, this year's carnival vows to be bigger and better than ever.
CEO Bharat M Harpalani emphasises the event's commitment to bringing top-notch entertainment to the region, ensuring the AKS Color Carnival continues to grow. "AKS Holi brings a Tomorrowland look and feel to the UAE and beyond. Our commitment is unwavering – to continue bringing the best acts in the entertainment space to the region, ensuring the AKS Color Carnival grows at a rapid pace in the upcoming years," he said.
Releasing on February 29 in theatres across the UAE, Denis Villeneuve’s second instalment of the Dune series packs a punch with jaw-dropping visuals, action and music that’s haunting
Biaggio Ali Walsh, all set to make his MMA debut for PFL's inaugural fight in Saudi Arabia, wishes he could share this historic moment with his grandfather
Looking for adventure in the mountains, relaxation on pristine beaches, cultural immersion in vibrant cities, or a blend of all three? They have got the ideal itinerary tailored just for you
The award-winning music composer is set to perform in May
Founder of Abu Dhabi-based game and technology development studio Anthony Anderson on contributing to the growth and evolution of UAE's gaming industry
Make the holy month a memorable time for your loved ones by giving them these exquisite presents
Four-day exhibition with 108 female artists from six continents to showcase their creative genius