'Akka' teaser: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte battle for power

The first look of actresses Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte's period thriller Akka was unveiled on Monday evening at a Netflix event in Mumbai.

The first look showcased the two actresses in powerful, intense roles as "gangster queens."

The series is set in the 1980s in the fictional South Indian city of Pernuru, where a matriarchal society dominates. The story revolves around gangster queens whose reign is challenged when an outsider threatens their rule, leading to a violent battle for survival.

Akka is written and directed by Dharmaraj Shetty and produced by Aditya Chopra, Yogendra Mogre, and Akshaye Widhani under YRF Entertainment. Apart from Suresh and Apte, the series also stars veteran actress Tanvi Azmi in a key role.