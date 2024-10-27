Ajay Devgn's new action drama is called 'Naam'

His other project is 'Singham Again'
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo by AFP)
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn will soon be seen headlining action drama Naam.
The film will be released in theatres on November 22.
The first look poster promises to be a high-octane action drama.
Meanwhile, the actor is busy promoting Singham Again, which is directed by Rohit Shetty.
Recently, the much-anticipated trailer of the film starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh was released. The nearly five-minute long star-studded trailer is packed with action scenes and iconic dialogues.
In the trailer, Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.In the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Devgn's wife, and Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.
A new addition to the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'.Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik. Singham Again is the third instalment of the Singham franchise. It will be released this Diwali.
ALSO READ: