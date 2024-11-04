Ajay Devgn gets shout out from daughter, Nysa, over his performance in 'Singham Again'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn poses as he arrives at the blessing ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, after their wedding in Mumbai on July 13, 2024. Lavish wedding celebrations for the son of Asia's richest man resumed July 13 with a star-studded guest list including Hollywood celebrities, global business leaders and two former British prime ministers. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's recent film, Singham Again, has taken the Indian box office by storm since it hit theatres on November 1.

On Saturday, Ajay's family members Kajol, son, Yug, and daughter, Nysa, stepped out to watch his film.

A while ago, Nysa shared a still of Ajay Devgn from the film and gave a shout-out to her father Ajay Devgn.

"Ur fav hero's fav hero," she captioned the post, tagging her father.

Ajay reposted his daughter's Insta Story and wrote, "Your hero always."

As per trade expert Taran Adarsh, Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again' raked in Rs43.7 billion (Dh1.9 billion) on the opening day.