Ajay Devgn completes 33 years in Bollywood

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn made his big screen debut on November 22, 33 years ago.

His debut film was Phool Aur Kaante.

Taking to Instagram, Devgn penned a note filled with nostalgia.

He wrote, "From the entry in Phool aur Kaante (my fav but scary) to everything I stand for today, this journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. For every clap, cheer and moments full of love, thank you always #33Years."

Released in 1991, Phool Aur Kante also featured Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri. Kuku Kohli directed it.