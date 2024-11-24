Ajay Devgn completes 33 years in Bollywood

Recalls his debut movie, 'Phool aur Kaante'
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn made his big screen debut on November 22, 33 years ago.
His debut film was Phool Aur Kaante.
Taking to Instagram, Devgn penned a note filled with nostalgia.
He wrote, "From the entry in Phool aur Kaante (my fav but scary) to everything I stand for today, this journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. For every clap, cheer and moments full of love, thank you always #33Years."
Released in 1991, Phool Aur Kante also featured Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri. Kuku Kohli directed it.
Most recently, Devgn was seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again. "I am thankful to the audience for giving us so much love. For a long time, the police were always shown in a negative light in films. Singham as well as Gangaajal [were] one of the first films that showed how an ideal police officer should be. After that, it became a trend of making positive films about police," he said.
