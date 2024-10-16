Wed, Oct 16, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 13, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar have a social media bromance

The duo will be seen sharing screen space in 'Singham Again'

Published: Wed 16 Oct 2024, 12:46 PM

Updated: Wed 16 Oct 2024, 12:46 PM

  • By
  • ANI

Top Stories

Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 57 minutes: Etihad Rail reveals travel time for passenger trains

Dubai: Want to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks? Ticket prices to front-row spots increased to Dh580

UAE: Citizenship, Golden Visa offered to attract 'talented people' to stay in country

Ajay Devgn, birthday, Bollywood

Ajay Devgn, birthday, Bollywood

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar on Tuesday were seen involved in a friendly interaction on social media.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Devgn conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session and answered a couple of queries regarding his projects and personal life.


Recommended For You

Abu Dhabi announced as next location for viral Las Vegas Sphere

Dubai: 50% discount on public transport, up to 70% off on retail with student nol card

Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 57 minutes: Etihad Rail reveals travel time for passenger trains

Dubai Police's new security cameras to detect unusual activity inside residences

UAE: Planning to retire in India? Here's where to invest

 

When he was asked by a fan describe his co-star Akshay Kumar, he said "Khiladi".

The Singham star wrote, "Khiladi. @akshaykumar I love you".


Kumar took notice of the post and responded by writing, "@ajaydevgn love you bro".

The actors have worked together in several movies such as Suhaag, Insaan and Khakee. They will now be seen sharing screen space in Singham Again.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff among others.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the Singham series, which was released in 2011.

The film will be released in UAE theatres on November 1.

ALSO READ:



Next Story