Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar have a social media bromance

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar on Tuesday were seen involved in a friendly interaction on social media.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Devgn conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session and answered a couple of queries regarding his projects and personal life.

When he was asked by a fan describe his co-star Akshay Kumar, he said "Khiladi".

The Singham star wrote, "Khiladi. @akshaykumar I love you".

Kumar took notice of the post and responded by writing, "@ajaydevgn love you bro".

The actors have worked together in several movies such as Suhaag, Insaan and Khakee. They will now be seen sharing screen space in Singham Again.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff among others.