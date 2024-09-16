E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan named Best Actress award at SIIMA

She won the award for her performance in Mani Ratnam's film 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (left) with her daughter, Aaradhya
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (left) with her daughter, Aaradhya

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 11:45 AM

Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 12:09 PM

The latest edition of South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024, which was held in Dubai on Sunday, saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clinching the trophy for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics).

She won the award for her performance in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan 2. Rai Bachchan was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya during her winning moment.


The little girl was elated to see her mum bagging the prestigious award.

Several pictures from the ceremony surfaced online. In the visuals, we can see Aaradhya capturing the special moments.

Kabir Khan presented the award to Rai Bachchan . In her acceptance speech, she said:

"Thank you so very much SIIMA for honouring me with [this] award. It means the world to me because this was a movie so close to my heart, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by my guru Mani Ratnam. And honouring my work for the best actress as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan is actually celebrating the work of the entire team."

The mother-daughter duo even walked the red carpet. Rai Bachchan took selfies with her fans who gathered outside the venue.

Her co-star Chiyaan Vikram also took home Best Actor (Tamil) award at SIIMA 2024.

Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film Ponniyin Selvan 1. Actor Kamal Haasan lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment