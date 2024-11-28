Aishwarya Rai Bachchan nails airport-style game post Dubai visit

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at Mumbai airport on Thursday after attending an event in Dubai.

She wore a black and grey jacket paired with matching jeggings and sneakers. She left her hair open and kept her makeup minimal.

The actress was alone on her way back from Dubai.

The Devdas actress greeted and waved to the paps stationed outside the airport with a warm smile before getting into her car.

Recently, Aishwarya gave fans a glimpse of the festivities from her daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday celebrations in Mumbai last week.

In a post on Instagram, the actress shared a series of pictures from her daughter's special day on the occasion of her father, Krishnaraj Rai's birth anniversary. One was a throwback picture of Aishwarya holding a newborn Aaradhya. The final was a picture of Aaradhya's birthday celebration in Mumbai.