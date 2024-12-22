Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan attend Aaradhya's school event

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were spotted at the annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai on on Friday.

They, along with Aishwarya's mother, Brindya Rai, went to cheer for their daughter, Aaradhya, who is a student at the school.

Abhishek sported a green co-ord set, while Aishwarya looked elegant in a black outfit.

The event was star-studded, with celebs like Vidya Balan, Ishaan Khattar, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and Radhika Merchant also attending.

The couple had also attended the school event on Thursday, accompanied by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

The couple's joint appearance comes amid months of rumours about trouble in their marriage, putting such speculations to rest.

Earlier this month, Aishwarya and Abhishek made another public appearance together, putting an end to whispers of a rift in the family.