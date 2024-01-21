AI will not replace everything: 'Naatu Naatu' singer Kaala Bhairava

Baldwin reportedly faces up to 18 months in jail if convicted
Singer Kaala Bhairava, best known for Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu, opines that artificial intelligence will not replace creators in future since it is merely a tool that aids the process of content-creation, which often involves things that are born out of real-life experiences of people.
Speaking to ANI, Kaala Bhairava said, “I feel it is a very efficient, not efficient exactly, we have to find some other superlative for it. It is a tool which can be used to an advantage for us in many things. In music if I have to comment, it is intelligence I mean, but it can only be as much because music and books and movies anything which has got to do something with, which comes out of actual experience of the creator, which is something coming from within you, I feel ultimately AI is just another tool which aids you in your process.”
He added, “But coming to thoughts and statements like AI will replace everything, do everything and creators will not be there, I do not agree with it because anyone creates something, it is coming out of their rich life experiences, from within them. Creation and AI might look the same, but AI is a tool which aids the creation process." ANI
ALSO READ:
Baldwin reportedly faces up to 18 months in jail if convicted
There's hope on the horizon. Films that dodged the strike's scythe are gearing up for their grand entrances, promising to reignite the box office bonfire
This is the second expansion of Microsoft's subscription catalogue in just two days
Last Friday, Grande released her first single from the upcoming album
The star failed to declare an expensive watch, as per customs spokesman
The Oscar winner explained why this decade is considerably better than her "confusing" 50s
'Bhakshak' stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles
The project will focus on the ancient legends surrounding the final days of Gautama Buddha