Ahead of IIFA Awards 2024, Nabila discusses her legacy in the beauty industry

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 11:44 PM

This year, hair and make-up expert Nabila has numerous reasons to celebrate as she marks an incredible milestone — four decades in the beauty industry. Renowned for her trendsetting and innovative approach, Nabila, along with her brands ZERO Makeup and NGents, is proud to return as the official Hair and Makeup Partner for IIFA 2024 for the fourth consecutive year.

In addition to her ongoing success with the Zero Makeup line and the pioneering Blurring Pen, Nabila has recently expanded her offerings to include a new hair care line, a testament to her relentless pursuit of excellence.

She champions the concept of the “decade jump”, a philosophy that encourages individuals to redefine themselves every ten years. This belief resonates deeply in her own journey and inspires those around her to embrace change and growth. Over the past few decades, Nabila has accelerated her evolution, consistently expanding her product line and influence within the industry.

As she prepares for the awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi this weekend, City Times had the opportunity to sit down with her to discuss her long association with IIFA, her latest hair care line, and the dos and don’ts for the upcoming awards red carpet.

This is your fourth year with IIFA. What does it take to replace a global make-up brand and become the go-to choice for an event as prestigious as IIFA?

ZERO Makeup has been part of IIFA since its inception. This make-up has been created to meet the specific needs of the South Asian complexion, whether fair, medium, or deep. It’s a synergistic backstage brand partner for IIFA as it strongly represents the South Asian brown skin diaspora worldwide. It’s my honour to be a part of this prestigious award show.

Has there been creative conflicts with superstars about embracing the looks you envision for them versus their own ideas about maintaining their image?

We always listen to our clients, as they have to wear the look. Whether they are celebrities or the girl or boy next door, we understand their vision and negotiate until we co-create a perfect balance that they are comfortable with, and we are proud to put the NABILA stamp on.

You introduced the concept of image consulting over two decades ago at Pakistan’s Lux Style Awards. If given the chance, who at IIFA would you like to give an image makeover to, and why?

I am a firm believer in managing one’s image and constantly reinventing it. While it’s sad to know we get judged by our cover, the good news is we can change the wrapper to our advantage. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is someone I would love to work with one day.

Your ZERO Makeup Palette has become a staple for many stars. How has it been received internationally, and how do you think it compares to other products?

ZERO Makeup specialises in all complexions of the subcontinent and is extremely well received by this diaspora worldwide. The product is made with four decades of my knowledge and experience, using world-class ingredients, and can be compared to the best.

From Beyoncé to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, many celebrities have launched their own hair care lines. Do you think this expansion of yours is driven by personal passion or the increasing demand for hair care in today’s polluted world?

My hair care line is the essence of my four decades in the industry. The solutions come from the experience and knowledge of our hair and its unique requirements. It’s definitely not because I’m famous, have followers, or am looking for a money-making gig.

Was it a long journey to perfect the formula for your hair care line, and what were some of the key challenges you faced?

There is no shortcut to hard work. The transition from service to product is super exciting but has its own challenges. Research, formula development, packaging, design, communication, e-commerce, distribution, sales, finances and so on. I’m learning on the job.