After Vision Pro, Apple to venture into smart glasses?

Rumours of Apple’s potential venture into smart glasses are gaining traction, with reports suggesting that the tech giant is quietly testing the waters for an eventual debut in the wearables market.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple recently launched a new initiative, codenamed "Atlas," aimed at evaluating internal and external perspectives on smart glasses. The Atlas project reflects Apple's cautious and deliberate approach to product innovation, with feedback collection and focus groups in early stages, suggesting a full product launch is still a distant possibility.

The Atlas Initiative

Apple’s Atlas initiative reportedly focuses on "gathering feedback from Apple employees" on smart glasses and could include more structured focus groups in the future. This approach aligns with Apple's history of in-house testing before officially developing new product lines. By observing how employees interact with competitive devices — such as Meta’s newly launched smart glasses and Snap’s AR Spectacles — Apple gains insights into feature preferences and potential applications for its own version.

While specifics about a potential Apple smart glasses product remain unknown, speculation suggests it could take cues from the AirPods line, integrating audio features into a sleek glasses form. The hypothetical device might combine basic smart features such as a camera, Siri integration, and speakers, effectively serving as an upgraded version of AirPods with additional capabilities. This simpler setup could differentiate Apple’s initial product from more advanced, immersive AR (augmented reality) experiences, bridging the gap between audio wearables and full-fledged augmented reality devices.

What About Apple's Vision Pro?

Although Apple’s smart glasses are likely years away, the company’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset is already paving the way. Lauded for its advanced features, the Vision Pro is still considered a niche product due to its high price point and limited use cases. Reports suggest an upgraded Vision Pro may arrive next year, though a rumoured cheaper version has been delayed internally. For now, Vision Pro remains Apple’s primary mixed-reality offering, with the Atlas initiative providing a potential path toward future wearable devices.

Pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro have begun in the UAE with the official release date set for November 15. Starting at Dh13,999, the Vision Pro is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options.

Apple's Approach to Smart Glasses Apple's preference for caution, coupled with its success in refining and iterating on emerging technologies, suggests that Atlas may represent an incremental step in a larger strategy. By starting with a simpler, audio-focused version of smart glasses, Apple could gather feedback and refine its approach before launching a fully integrated AR device. This strategy aligns with Apple's tradition of carefully timed product releases that set a high bar for quality and user experience. For now, Apple seems content to observe the market while working on potential design concepts behind closed doors. Although smart glasses may remain years from reality, the Atlas initiative shows that Apple is considering a move into this new frontier, one step at a time.