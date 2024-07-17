After Mumbai wedding, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant receive grand welcome in Jamnagar

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 12:39 PM

After tying the knot in Mumbai last weekend, newly-weds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were warmly welcomed in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday. The couple was greeted with great enthusiasm and hospitality by the locals as they arrived in the town.

Several videos surfaced online showing the people of Jamnagar greeting Anant and Radhika with warmth.

Both Radhika and Anant looked equally happy, and were twinning in pink . Radhika kept her look simple in a pink suit, while Anant wore a pink kurta with an ethnic jacket.

Jamnagar holds a special place in the lives of Anant and Radhika. In March, the pre-wedding functions were held in Jamnagar. Anant's grandmother, Kokilaben Ambani, was born in Jamnagar, and it is the town where his grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani, and father Mukesh Ambani's business had its origins.

At one of the pre-wedding functions, Radhika revealed that she and Anant grew up in Jamnagar.

"This is where we grew up, where we became friends, where we fell in love, and where we built our relationship. This place has become part of our fondest memories, our deepest secrets, our loudest laughs, and the happiest times that we've had together as a family," she had said.