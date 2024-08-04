Aerosmith will no longer be touring

Steven Tyler (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 11:29 AM

Legendary rock band Aerosmith has announced their retirement from touring.

The band shared the news on their Instagram account, accompanied by a heartfelt statement.

"We've always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage," the statement read.

The band also reflected on their long history and expressed gratitude to their fans. "It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' roll history, " the statement read.

"It has been the honour of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives," the band continued.

They thanked everyone who supported them over the years, saying, "Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who've made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You've made our dreams come true."

The decision comes after lead singer, Steven Tyler, sustained a vocal cord injury, which has not fully healed.