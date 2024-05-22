Aditi Rao Hydari shines at Cannes 2024

The popular figure, who is set to return in season 2 of 'Real Housewives of Dubai', shares her views on love, personal growth, and the profound impact of childhood trauma
Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, known for her recent role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is making headlines as she graces the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. On Tuesday evening, Aditi attended an event at the Bharat Pavilion, dazzling in a golden ethnic outfit adorned with golden jhumkas and a gajra for her first appearance at Cannes 2024.
The Press Information Bureau in Meghalaya tweeted photos from the event, celebrating Indian director of photography Santosh Sivan, who received the prestigious Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award. Sivan is the first Asian to be honoured with this accolade. The tweet also highlighted Aditi Rao Hydari's presence at the Bharat Pavilion, where she spoke about Sivan's achievements.
Following in the footsteps of Aishwarya Rai, Aditi attends Cannes as an ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. Earlier on Tuesday, she shared photos on Instagram before her departure to France, sporting a chic white jacket, black pants, and a matching cap.
Aditi made her Cannes debut in 2022, showcasing stunning looks on and off the red carpet. In 2023, she returned with memorable ensembles, including a dreamy blue Oscar De La Renta dress for a L'Oreal shoot and a ruffled, sunflower yellow gown by Michael Cinco. The actress continues to receive praise for her performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah.
ALSO READ:
The popular figure, who is set to return in season 2 of 'Real Housewives of Dubai', shares her views on love, personal growth, and the profound impact of childhood trauma
The Apprentice is bound to stir up controversy in an election year for the United States
The actor was among the early voters
Clad in his signature style with his black bowler hat on, the 88-year-old actor was all smiles as shutterbugs clicked him at a polling booth in Juhu's Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai
Hrithik arrived at the polling booth with his father and director Rakesh Roshan, mother Pinkie Roshan and sister Sunaina
The baby bump was visible as the Indian superstar set out to cast her vote during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai
Combs is the target of several civil lawsuits that characterise him as a violent sexual predator who used alcohol and drugs to subdue his victims
Both Filipino and Indian music genres excel at expressing love, says the young musician