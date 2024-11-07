Adele says she is 'genuinely sad' as her Las Vegas residency nears end

Singer Adele recently talked about her Las Vegas residency coming to an end, saying the "show has been my best friend", reported People.

During her recent performance, she said, "This really is the beginning of the end. There are no other...shows. I'm not going to be like, 'Surprise!' This is the end."

Earlier, the ace star has said that she is going to take a break from performing after the residency, "I have 10 shows to do, but after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you dear in my heart," she told People in September.

At her recent concert, she said, "They say that if you want things and you are looking for things in life, you have to pay the universe and then it pays you back tenfold."

Adele continued: "My life is a thousand times better. My life, not my career, not my music. I'm talking about my actual life. And I really, truly think that this show has been my best friend throughout all of that."

She added that she was "genuinely sad" as the residency was coming to an end.