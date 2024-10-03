Actor Mario Lopez to be honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM

Actor and television host Mario Lopez will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Variety reported.

According to the US publication, Lopez will be felicitated with the honour by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on October 10.

Lopez will receive his star in the category of television. Walk of Famer and iHeart Media Personality Ellen K will be the emcee of the event, and joining her will be actor Mark Wahlberg, Elvia Lopez, and Valari Staab, Chairman, NBCUniversal Local, according to the Hollywood Walk of Fame's official website.

Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez said that the honour is a well-deserved tribute to Lopez's impressive career as a television personality.

"Mario Lopez's star on the Walk of Fame is a well-deserved tribute to his impressive career as a television personality. Many of us watched Mario grow up on the television screen, and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is excited to honour him on his birthday! This award is definitely the cherry on top," Ana Martinez said.