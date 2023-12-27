Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' dies

The actress took to Instagram to post inside pictures of her celebrations
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite' has died, South Korea’s emergency office said Wednesday.
Lee was found dead at a car in a central Seoul park on Wednesday, it said.
Police earlier said an unconscious Lee was discovered at an unidentified Seoul location.
South Korean media outlets including Yonhap news agency reported that police had been searching for Lee after his family reported he left home after writing a message similar to a suicide note earlier Wednesday.
Lee was best known for his role in 'Parasite, in which he played the head of a wealthy family. In 2021, he won a Screen Actors Guild award for “cast in a motion picture” for his role in the same film.
He was nominated for the best actor at the International Emmy Awards for his performance in the sci-fi thriller 'Dr. Brain' last year.
Lee was a familiar figure on Korean screens for decades before his 'Parasite' fame abroad. He became well-known for his role in a popular drama series, 'Coffee Prince (2007),' and gained mainstream popularity with the medical drama 'Behind The White Tower,' followed by 'Pasta (2010)' and 'My Mister (2018).'
ALSO READ:
The actress took to Instagram to post inside pictures of her celebrations
The actor is essaying the role of the former Indian prime minister in a new biopic
In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore spilled the beans on her son's relationships
Taking to Instagram, the star dropped some big news for her fans
Previous incidents between the two had included a sticky liquid being squirted on Sheen's car
The renowned pianist performed on December 10
Jonasson was fired hours later by Diesel’s sister Samantha Vincent, who is also the president of his One Race Productions
A roundup of fun-filled activities you and your family can indulge in