Actor Kristen Wiig reflects on 15 years of 'Despicable Me' journey

In a recent interview, American actor and producer Kristen Wiig reflected on her long-standing involvement with the Despicable Me franchise. Initially playing Miss Hattie, she never anticipated returning, but she was thrilled to be asked back as Lucy, Gru's wife, in subsequent films.

Wiig talks about the new and returning cast members, highlighting the excitement of working with talents like Steve Carell and newcomers like Will Ferrell and Sofía Vergara. The introduction of Mega Minions, described as supercharged gremlins, adds to the film’s fun.

In a chat, Wiig discusses what the franchise means to her. Excerpts from the interview:

Could you ever have imagined that nearly 15 years after the release of 'Despicable Me' you would still be working on these movies?

No. I mean, I was so happy to play Miss Hattie in the first movie, but then just kind of assumed that since the girls were adopted I wouldn’t be in any others. So, the fact that they asked me to come back and be a different character for the next three films is amazing and working on them has been one of my favourite experiences.

Why does it mean so much to you?

Well, people truly love these films. Adults enjoy taking children to watch them, and teenagers like them too. They are truly made for everyone and it just feels great to be part of that family. It is also very nice opportunity to make people happy, especially during these times in our world.

But why do you think this animated franchise has reached so many people?

Because it’s got action and comedy, and at its core it’s about family. It just has a nice heart to it, with moments where you even tear up a bit.

Here you return to the role of the skilled secret agent Lucy, Gru’s wife and mother to their kids. Are you like her in any way?

Oh my gosh, I wish I had her energy! In this film you see her mama bear come out, and I think I’m like that with my family a little bit too. So, Lucy loves her work, but family comes first, and that’s something I can relate to for sure.

You must be looking forward to seeing 'Despicable Me 4' with your family.

Oh yeah. My kids have seen the first film, and they just love the Minions. So, I’m very excited to see Despicable Me 4 with them. It’s nice to have something we can all watch together that I’ve been a part of.

Is it easy for you to slip back into this character when you return to each movie?

Yes, because it’s fun to slip into someone so energetic and positive that loves her husband, as she is very supportive of Gru.

Gru, Lucy and the kids are forced to relocate to a new town. How does Lucy see that move?

I think Lucy sees everything as an adventure. And because their relocation is about keeping her family safe, she is trying to rally them to be excited. So, I believe Lucy is genuinely happy to do something new, even though she doesn’t love her new name so much. Other than that, I think she just tries to steer the ship.

And she adopts a new job as a hairdresser to stay incognito...

Lucy is a highly-trained, super-skilled, take-no-prisoners agent of the Anti-Villain League. And now she’s faced with giving a little haircut. I mean, how hard can that be? We will see…

Gru is a fish out of water wherever he is, but even more here...

Yeah, he’s the only guy in town wearing a long black shirt and looking the way he does.

Steve Carell returns to the iconic role of Gru, and then you also have an extraordinary group of actors joining the franchise in 'Despicable Me 4'...

They always get such great people: Will Ferrell, Sofía Vergara, Chloe Fineman, Stephen Colbert… It’s exciting.

We’ll also meet the Mega Minions, with their superpowers, in this one. What can you say about them?