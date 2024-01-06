Actor Christian Oliver, his two daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

Over the past year, dance has shown its broader worth, from stage to film, #balletcore to music videos, TikTok tutorials to movement classes.
Christian Oliver, best known for his roles in films including 'Speed Racer' and 'Valkyrie', died on Thursday along with his two young daughters when his small plane crashed into the water off the coast of a Caribbean island, Deadline reported.
Oliver was 51.
Robert Sachs, the plane's owner and pilot, died in the crash as well.
Authorities said the single-engine aircraft crashed on its way to neighbouring St Lucia on Thursday afternoon after taking off from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Bequia, a small island in the Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Oliver's daughters, Madita, 12, and Annik, 10, were among the deceased.
"Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft experienced difficulties and nose-dived into the ocean," the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said in a statement provided to media outlets.
"Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance."
According to officials, all four bodies have been recovered.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated. According to local reports, the pilot radioed the tower shortly after takeoff to advise that he was having problems and would be returning. That was the plane's final transmission.
Oliver had just finished filming the final sequences of his latest picture, 'Forever Hold Your Peace,' directed by Nick Lyon and co-starring Bai Ling.
