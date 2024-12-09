Actor Barry Keoghan responds to online harassment

Barry Keoghan (Photo by AFP)

Oscar-nominated actor Barry Keoghan famed for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn, has deactivated his Instagram account in response to relentless and hurtful online harassment.

The actor voiced his distress over the "disgusting commentary" and "absolute lies" that have been spread about his character, family, and personal life, including his relationship with his infant son and recent breakup with singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Keoghan took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the troubling rumours and attacks that have surfaced following reports of his breakup with Carpenter and the ongoing public scrutiny of his role as a father.

In a heartfelt statement, the actor explained the toll that these unkind comments have taken on him and his loved ones.

"I can only sit and take so much," Keoghan began, adding, "My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond to. I have to respond now because it's getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed."

He continued by revealing the extent of the harassment, writing, "I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work."

Keoghan described the abusive messages he has received, saying, "The messages I have received, no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent, and every other inhumane thing you can imagine."

In his post, Keoghan expressed frustration with how the harassment had escalated beyond online comments, revealing that people had "knocked on my granny's door" and were "sitting outside my baby boy's house intimidating them."

The actor made it clear that the situation had gone beyond what he could tolerate, stating, "Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy. I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail, and grow."