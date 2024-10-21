Mon, Oct 21, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 18, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Academy Museum Gala: Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman walk the red carpet

Hot looks from the cool carpet

Published: Mon 21 Oct 2024, 1:58 PM

Updated: Mon 21 Oct 2024, 1:59 PM

Nicole Kidman

It was glitz and glamour all the way as A-listers walked the red carpet at the annual Academy Museum Gala on October 19.

Celebrities who attended the event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles include Ariana Grande, Ayo Edebiri, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Selena Gomez, Eddie Redmayne.


Here’s a look at who sparkled:

Eddie Redmayne

Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande

Salena Gomez

Academy Award-nominated actor Colman Domingo

Elizabeth Olsen

Demi Moore

