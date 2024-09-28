Abu Dhabi: Siddhant Chaturvedi on how he has prepared to host IIFA Rocks with Abhishek Banerjee

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 4:21 PM

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards weekend has begun in Abu Dhabi. With the conclusion of IIFA Utsavam, which celebrated all things south Indian cinema on Friday evening at the capital's Etihad Arena, Yas Island, we now move on to the main awards evening on Saturday, following by IIFA Rocks on Sunday.

Saturday is set to be special with Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal as hosts for the main IIFA Awards night. King Khan returns as a host after several years and both celebrities and fans are looking forward to seeing one of the world's most celebrated actors on stage.

IIFA Rocks, meanwhile, will be co-hosted by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee. At the IIFA press conference on Friday, Siddhant shared his feelings about hosting IIFA for the first time. “This is someone's third time or fourth time," he said, standing next to the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday. "This is my first time, and I've been a huge fan. It's such an honour, thanks to IIFA that this is happening."

Later, when we caught up with Siddhant for a quick chat, he shared with us how he is preparing to co-host with Abhishek. "Both of us come from theatre, that's how it all started, so we love improvising," he said. "We are trying to stick to the script as much as possible, but we are a little 'mastikhor' (mischievous), so I think we will digress a little, and they will not call us next time. But everyone will have a lot of fun."

Here's what Abhishek said about the upcoming event: