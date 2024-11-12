Abu Dhabi: Pianist Lang Lang to bring Disney magic with a classical twist

Lang Lang

Renowned pianist Lang Lang, celebrated as one of the leading figures in classical music, is set to perform a unique Disney-themed concert at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on November 22.

The Chinese pianist is known for his ability to communicate the essence of music to diverse audiences—from thousands during the 2008 Beijing Olympics to intimate groups of children in schools.

In Abu Dhabi, Lang Lang promises to bring a reimagined musical and visual experience, blending Disney’s iconic soundtracks with classical performance. His concert will feature beloved Disney songs, accompanied by a full orchestra and special guests, offering a nostalgic journey through timeless pieces like Let It Go and "Th Bare Necessities.

A cultural ambassador, philanthropist, and educator, Lang Lang has garnered worldwide acclaim, performing for figures like former US President Barack Obama as well as Queen Elizabeth II, and continues to inspire young musicians globally through his artistry and dedication to broadening the reach of classical music.

We speak to him ahead of his performance to find out his thoughts on the UAE classical music scene and his advice for young pianists in the country.

Your upcoming show will feature Disney’s popular soundtracks in a classical format. What inspired you to reinterpret Disney music, and what can the UAE audience expect from this unique experience?

My inspiration came from the universal appeal of Disney music, which resonates deeply across generations and cultures. Disney’s music already has such emotional depth, and reinterpreting it with a classical orchestra allows audiences to experience these songs in a new light. Listeners can expect a journey through Disney’s world, but with a fresh and vibrant orchestral energy that brings out each musical detail.

Disney songs hold emotional and nostalgic significance for many. How do you approach combining these familiar tunes with classical interpretation, and what do you hope listeners will feel?

The goal is to keep the essence of the original, but enrich it with the dynamics and complexity of classical music. I hope listeners feel the same joy and wonder they felt when they first heard these songs, but also discover new emotions and layers that they might not have noticed before.

This concert involves a full orchestra and special guests. Tell us how the collaboration with these musicians enhances the overall experience of Disney’s magical world?

Disney's world is all about emotion, and each musician contributes their unique voice, which adds to the tapestry of sound. Working with other artists enriches the performance because they bring their own emotions, styles, and interpretations to the music. It feels like we’re building a world together on stage—a world that embodies Disney's spirit of wonder and imagination.

With this performance being your first major Disney concert in the UAE, what makes the capital city an exciting venue for your work?

Yas Island in the capital city is known for its vibrant, dynamic atmosphere, and the Etihad Arena is an incredible venue with world-class facilities. Performing Disney music in such a grand, modern setting makes it even more magical. The audience in the UAE is passionate and curious, which makes it the perfect place to introduce this classical-Disney fusion. I’m thrilled to bring this experience to a place that embraces both innovation and culture.

You’ve collaborated with celebrated conductors like Sir Simon Rattle and Gustavo Dudamel. How have these collaborations influenced your artistry, and do you plan to work with any Middle Eastern artists during your visit to the UAE?

Various collaborators throughout the years have taught me about the importance of musical dialogue. I’m always inspired by their ability to shape sound and bring out the best in each musician. I am excited to collaborate with Middle Eastern artists while I’m in the UAE—there’s so much talent and a rich musical heritage in this region.

Lang Lang has garnered worldwide acclaim, performing for figures like former US President Barack Obama as well as Queen Elizabeth II Beyond your performances, you're a dedicated educator and philanthropist. How has your work in these areas, especially with young students, shaped your vision for classical music's future? My work with young students continually renews my passion for music and gives me hope for its future. Young people bring fresh perspectives and new energy, and it's amazing to see how they engage with classical music once they have the chance to explore it. I believe that if we invest in the next generation, classical music will continue to grow, evolve, and reach new audiences worldwide. With classical music continually evolving, what are your hopes for its future in diverse regions, including the UAE, where interest in Western classical music is steadily growing? I hope that classical music can become a bridge that connects different cultures and brings people together. I love to see local artists incorporate their musical heritage into classical traditions, creating something unique to this region. Music has the power to transcend boundaries, and I hope classical music continues to flourish here and inspire people from all walks of life. What advice do you have for young pianists in the UAE and around the world who aspire to reach similar heights? Music is a lifelong journey, and while practice and discipline are essential, never forget to enjoy the music and let it speak to you. Also, don't be afraid to bring your personality into your playing—each musician has a unique voice, and that's what makes music so beautiful. Most importantly, remember that music is a gift meant to be shared.