Abu Dhabi: Legendary music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy light up IIFA Rocks

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy deliver a grand performance at IIFA Rocks

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 4:55 AM

The grand finale of the IIFA Festival 2024 was an unforgettable night of music and glamour, living up to its promise of an extravagant weekend. Hosted by the charismatic duo Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee, the star-studded event brought together the crème de la crème of Bollywood, blending awe-inspiring performances with tributes to the industry's finest talents.

The charismatic duo Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee

The evening ended with a soul-stirring performance by the legendary musical trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, whose iconic compositions have been the soundtrack to Bollywood's biggest moments for three decades. Their mesmerising hour-longg set, a blend of timeless classics and contemporary sounds, transported the audience through 30 years of musical magic.

Shilpa Rao left the audience spellbound with her powerful vocals

The talented Shilpa Rao also took the stage, leaving the audience spellbound with her powerful vocals. Ramping up the energy, Honey Singh followed with a dynamic and electrifying performance. His signature fusion of rap and Bollywood beats had the audience on their feet, dancing to chart-topping hits. Adding a touch of elegance to the musical showcase, Iulia Vantur also charmed the crowd with her captivating vocals.

Beyond the glittering performances, IIFA 2024 paid tribute to the technical brilliance that powers Indian cinema. The night shone a spotlight on the trailblazers behind the scenes, recognising excellence in key technical categories such as Cinematography, Screenplay, Dialogues, Editing, Choreography, Sound Design, Sound Mixing, Background Score, and Special Effects (Visual). These awards honoured the unsung heroes whose creativity and mastery bring cinematic magic to life.

IIFA 2024 Technical Category Winners List

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Cinematography: G. K. Vishnu | Film - Jawan

Screenplay: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Jaskunwar Kohli, Anurag Pathak, Aayush Saxena, Vikas Divyakirti | Film - 12th Fail

Dialogues: Ishita Moitra | Film - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Editing: Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Film - Animal