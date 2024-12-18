Abu Dhabi Festival 2025: New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra is coming to the city

Are you a fan of classical music? If so, you are going to want the deets of Abu Dhabi Festival 2025. The annual celebration returns on February 7 with the theme “Abu Dhabi – A World of Harmony”.

This time around, the festival will also be marking over 50 years of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Japan, with a vibrant showcase of cultural richness.

For the opening act, The New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra will share the stage with legendary Japanese conductor Yutaka Sado, star tenor Jonathan Tetelman, and rising pianist Kyohei Sorita on February 7 and 8. or Ramadan, Sheikh Mahmoud El-Tohamy will revive the tradition of Inshad spiritual chanting. The will continue with a performance from KODO, Japanese Taiko Performing Arts Ensemble followed by virtuoso pianist Yunchan Lim performing Bach's iconic Goldberg Variations.

Other highlights include performances by renowned percussionist Kuniko Kato, the Labèque sisters’ piano duo, and an opera gala featuring star tenor Javier Camarena and soprano Jessica Pratt accompanied by the Korean National University of Arts Symphony Orchestra conducted by Toufic Maatouk. Dazzling violinist Augustin Hadelich will perform works by Bach and others.

An All-Star Ballet Gala will feature six of the world’s most acclaimed dancers, while musicians Kian Soltani, Yamen Saadi, Sara Ferrández, and Pablo Ferrández will connect the world's most prestigious musical stages.

Additionally, talented trumpeter Riley Mulherkar will captivate audiences with soulful rhythms, and the Korean National University of Arts Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Chi-Yong Chung, will inspire the audience with a programme from Brahms and Tchaikovsky.