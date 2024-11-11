Abu Dhabi: Basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal turns rapper in new Yas Island video

Shaquille O'Neal has taken on plenty of roles in his time — NBA legend, sports analyst, and even DJ. Now, he's added rapper to the list. In a surprising and entertaining move, Shaq has teamed up with Bahraini rapper Flipperachi for a track that’s as much a tribute to Yas Island’s attractions as it is to Shaq’s larger-than-life personality.

In the “What Can’t We Do” campaign video, Shaq isn't just lending his presence but fully immersing himself in Yas Island’s lineup of experiences. The video follows him from one attraction to the next, showing him not just as a visitor but as a thrill-seeker looking to conquer each of the island’s highlights. There's Shaq dropping beats, launching a golf ball into what looks like the stratosphere, and exploring everything from Ferrari World’s high-speed rides to the colossal indoor skydiving chamber at CLYMB. Shaq’s moves through these adventures remind us of the excitement he brought to the court, but here, it’s all about the joy of the experience rather than competition.

Throughout the video, Flipperachi’s rap adds an irresistible regional touch. His verses pump up the adventure, making this anthem a captivating call to anyone looking to explore Yas Island’s attractions. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or simply looking for a memorable experience, this track — and Shaq’s larger-than-life presence — will have you planning your trip in no time.

Watch the full video here: