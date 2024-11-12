Abdulrazak Gurnah, Abraham Verghese, Chigozie Obioma join lineup of speakers at Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2025

It’s almost that time of year again, when Dubai turns host to authors from the world over. The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature 2025 is all set to run from January 29 to February 3 at InterContinental Festival City, complete with 150 events.

On the cards, like every year, are talks, panel discussions and workshops.

Wondering who will landing in the UAE for the event? There’s American writer and phy-sician Abraham Verghese, who wrote The New York Times Bestseller The Covenant of Water.

Tanzanian-British novelist and academic Abdulrazak Gurnah , who won the Nobel Lit-erature Prize in 2021, will also be present.

Among other authors attending are Booker Prize-nominated Nigerian author Chigozie Obioma and Emmy Award-winning journalist Hala Gorani.

It’s not just international stars who will make their pressence felt at the show. Arab au-thors including Algerian novelist and winner of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award for Litera-ture, Waciny Laredj, and Emirati poet and author Khalid Albudoor will be in attendance.

For a night of poetry, check out the Desert Stanzas session. Children will not enjoy enjoy discovering new books but also the LitFest After Hours, with its vibrant performances, games and activities. For an engaging conversation on Jane Austen, sign up for Discoverty Talks. For more information, go to emirateslitfest.com