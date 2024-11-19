Aayush Sharma, Arpita celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Aayush shares adorable images with Arpita
Actor Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma have been together for 10 years. On their wedding anniversary, Aayush penned a heartfelt note for his wife, which he posted on Instagram.
"Congratulations Mrs. @arpitakhansharma for successfully completing a decade of togetherness .. If I could I would have awarded you with the highest honour for handling my madness day in and day out. Happy Anniversary," he wrote.
Aayush also shared adorable images with Arpita from their 10th wedding anniversary celebrations.
Aayush and Arpita, who is the sister of Bollywood star Salman Khan, married in 2014. They have two children, Ahil and Ayat.
Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with romantic comedy Loveyatri alongside debutant Warina Hussain. He was last seen in Ruslaan, helmed by director Karan L Butani.
