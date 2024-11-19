Aayush Sharma, Arpita celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Actor Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma have been together for 10 years. On their wedding anniversary, Aayush penned a heartfelt note for his wife, which he posted on Instagram.

"Congratulations Mrs. @arpitakhansharma for successfully completing a decade of togetherness .. If I could I would have awarded you with the highest honour for handling my madness day in and day out. Happy Anniversary," he wrote.

Aayush also shared adorable images with Arpita from their 10th wedding anniversary celebrations.