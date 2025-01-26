A$AP Rocky had only a prop gun in shooting case: lawyer

Rakim Mayers, a.k.a. A$AP Rocky, listens to opening remarks by prosecuting attorney in Mayer’s trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S., on January 24, 2025. Photo: Reuters

A$AP Rocky was carrying a harmless prop gun from a music video on the night he allegedly shot a former friend in Hollywood, his lawyer told court on Friday, as his trial on assault charges got under way.

The 36-year-old, who has two children with singer Rihanna, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm during confrontations with Terell Ephron on November 6, 2021.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in April 2022 at Los Angeles International Airport after arriving on a private plane from Barbados, where he and Rihanna had been on vacation.

Prosecutors say Mayers pulled a gun on Ephron — also known as A$AP Relli — after a heated argument in the heart of Hollywood, firing on one occasion and causing a minor graze.

The two had previously been friends, and had both been part of ASAP, a rap collective from New York, but had fallen out because other members of the group felt Mayers' commercial success had made him arrogant.

Ephron's resentment "is the catalyst for this incident," Mayers' attorney Joe Tacopina said.

"It was Relli who was looking for a fight," he said adding that CCTV footage from the scene showed it was Relli that made the first physical contact.

Tacopina said the gun that Ephron alleges was pulled on him was a prop that was not capable of firing live bullets.

"The video that you saw shows Rocky holding an object that appears to be the gun, and Relli seized on that and manufactured his extortion.

"The evidence will make clear that the object (was) absolutely nothing more than a prop gun... a starter gun, a blank gun, a fake gun. It's used in pop movies and music videos."

Describing Ephron as "a criminal and a perjurer," Tacopina said seven police officers searched the scene of the shooting hours later but found neither shell casings nor a weapon.

Yet, after officers left, Ephron returned to the scene and discovered a pair of 9mm shell casings he said he had picked up from the street where he was shot at, Tacopina said.

With this planted "evidence" Relli set out to extort money from his now-successful former friend.