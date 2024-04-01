Aamir Khan my favourite: Turkish envoy Firat Sunel

Published: Mon 1 Apr 2024, 5:29 PM

Ambassador of Turkiye to India Firat Sunel is a fan of Bollywood movies, especially the Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha", a film the diplomat says he has watched at least four times. "Laal Singh Chaddha", which was an authorised remake of the Hollywood classic "Forrest Gump", was "more successful" than the 1994 original movie starring Tom Hanks, according to Sunel.

The 2022 film received mixed to negative reviews amid boycott calls on social media, something which appeared to have had an impact on its box office business.

"I am a fan of Bollywood movies and my favourite actor is Aamir Khan. 'Laal Singh Chaddha', I have watched this movie at least four times. It is an adaptation of 'Forrest Gump'. But this movie, for me, is more successful than the original one," Sunel told PTI in an interview here.

"When you watch Bollywood movies, you also see the Indian lifestyle and background. You learn so much about India and Indian people, so that's why Bollywood is getting more and more successful," he added.

The diplomat said "Laal Singh Chaddha", which was also shot in Turkiye, made him realise about the many similarities between Indian and Turkish culture.

To explain his point, Sunel talked about the opening scene of the movie where the titular hero, played by Khan, travelling in a train is seen offering golgappas to fellow passengers before having it himself.

"This (the scene) is normal for you and me, because it is a tradition. In Turkiye, we also offer food to people who are in proximity before we eat. But when somebody in America watches this movie, they wouldn't understand it.

"They would think because 'He is not a smart boy, that's why he offered the food to other people'. Maybe because I catch so many similarities between our societies is that I feel so interested about the movies here," he added.

ALSO READ: