Aamir Khan, Emily Blunt to be honoured at Red Sea Film Festival

Aamir Khan (Photo by AFP)

The 2024 Red Sea Film Festival, set to take place from December 5 to 14 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will celebrate global cinematic talent, honouring of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan and Oscar-nominated actress Emily Blunt.

Both actors will be recognised at the festival's opening night, alongside Egyptian screen legend Mona Zaki.

In addition to the honours, Khan and Blunt will engage in the festival's popular 'In Conversation With' segment, offering festival attendees an intimate look at their careers and creative processes.

The list of notable speakers for this strand already includes Hollywood stars such as Eva Longoria, Andrew Garfield, and Bollywood's Ranbir Kapoor, according toDeadline

Khan, one of India's most influential actors and filmmakers, has consistently delivered successful films over the decades.

His notable works include the globally acclaimed Dangal (2016), Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK, and the 2002 Oscar-nominated Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India.

Khan expressed his gratitude for the recognition, saying, "Cinema has been my lifelong passion, and to be amidst such an inspiring group of artists from across the world is truly humbling."

Blunt, known for her roles in A Quiet Place and Sicario, has made waves in Hollywood with her remarkable performances.

Blunt was nominated for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (2023).