Aadar Jain announces engagement with Alekha Advani

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 4:33 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 4:34 PM

Bollywood actor Aadar Jain announced his engagement to Alekha Advani on Sunday.

Jain shared pictures of the moment on Instagram, showing him down on one knee, holding Advani's hand in a picturesque beach setting in the Maldives.

In the caption, he wrote, "My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever."

The post quickly garnered attention from his famous family, including sisters Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, who expressed their joy in the comments.

Kareena Kapoor Khan excitedly wrote, "Yayyyyyyyy Mehendi laga ke rakhna...doli saja ke rakhna..."

Riddhima wrote, "Yayyyyyy," with a string of heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Karisma wrote, "Congratulations you both"

Jain and Advani's relationship became public in November 2023 when Jain shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life."