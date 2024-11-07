A new entertainment hub is coming to Dubai

A new venture is being added to Dubai's cultural landscape - New Covent Garden at Mall of the Emirates. This multifaceted arts and entertainment hub, brought to us by Majid Al Futtaim, is set to offer a dynamic, all-encompassing experience for UAE residents and visitors. Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2025, New Covent Garden will host all sorts of world-class performances, training, and activities for cultural enrichment.

At the heart of New Covent Garden is a cutting-edge, 575-seat theatre, complemented by a Black Box Theatre, ten dance and rehearsal studios, a specialised yoga and Pilates space, and a lively restaurant. This venue is tailored to host a range of performances, from renowned West End musicals and operas to ballet, comedy shows, and family-friendly productions. International stars and local talent alike will take the stage, ensuring diverse entertainment that reflects Dubai’s multicultural fabric.

Leading the creative charge are entertainment industry veterans Lisa Scott-Lee, international pop icon from STEPS, and Johnny Shentall-Lee, acclaimed creative director and original West End cast member of Footloose the Musical.

New Covent Garden will also host live performances and shows for UAE residents, in a bid to add to the region’s growing appetite for cultural engagement and community-centred initiatives. In collaboration with Live Nation Middle East, the venue will launch its debut show in 2025, setting the stage for a robust lineup of performances that will attract both regional audiences and international tourists.