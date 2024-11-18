'A bloodier mission': Tiger Shroff drops intense first look of 'Baaghi 4'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff (Photo by AFP)

Tiger Shroff, who is basking in the success of his recent release, Singham Again, has thrilled fans with the announcement of Baaghi 4, the next instalment in his popular action franchise.

The actor, took to his Instagram account on Monday to share the intense first look of the film.

Shroff shared a poster of himself sitting on a toilet seat with a knife in one hand, and bottle in another.

Along with the pictures, the actor added a caption that read, "A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same!"

Baaghi 4 will be directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, and mark his Bollywood debut.