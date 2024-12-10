5 reasons to watch Pakistani drama 'Faraar'

While Pakistan’s film industry may not produce movies consistently, the country continues to deliver some of the best dramas, which are binged across regions where Hindi or Urdu is spoken. Recently, the world was still captivated by Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, and now viewers are already hooked on Green Entertainment’s latest offering, Faraar, which is quickly making its mark. Faraar has the potential to become a major hit; here's a look at five reasons why you should watch it:

1. Stellar Casting

Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Danyal Zafar, Sohai Ali Abro, Mamya Shajaffar, Faizan Sheikh, Hina Bayat, and Merub Ali, Faraar is off to a promising start. Both Abbasi and Sohai Ali Abro are known for being selective with their roles, choosing only projects that resonate with them. Speaking about Faraar, Hamza shared, "The project takes a holistic approach, and the channel has spared no effort when it comes to attention to detail. With five to six main characters, the way Faraar weaves together their stories is a testament to the incredible script and screenplay."

Danyal Zafar, Faizan Sheikh, and Nadia Jamil are also seen in fresh, never-before-seen avatars.

2. Collaboration of Green Entertainment and Next Level Entertainment

Green Entertainment and Next Level Entertainment have firmly established themselves as game-changers in Pakistan's content industry. In less than two years since its launch, Green Entertainment has already delivered standout projects like Duniyapur, Standup Girl, Shark Tank, and Ishq Beparwah. Meanwhile, Next Level Entertainment, led by industry veterans Sana Shahnawaz and Samina Humayun Saeed, has been a key player in the business long enough to truly understand its pulse. Together, their collaboration shines through in the impressive casting and high production values, making their synergy a driving force behind the show’s expected success.

3. Double Direction

Faraar is directed by Wajahat Hussain and Musaddiq Malek, with a script written by Mustafa Afridi. Hussain, known for his successful direction of Do Bol, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, and Khaie, shared that Faraar seamlessly blends bold themes and challenges societal norms surrounding gender, equality, and personal freedom, all while maintaining a touch of realism in its storytelling. Malek, though relatively new to direction, has already made a mark with his recent project Noor Jahan and is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after names in the industry. The decision to bring two directors on board was driven by the scale of the production, which spans over 50 locations and features a multi-star cast. According to the cast, Malek has done an outstanding job stepping in to support the project.