3 foot-tall Dubai Internet sensation Abdu Rozik to marry Emirati in July

Dubai-based Tajik internet sensation Abdu Rozik, who stands just over three feet tall, is gearing up for a new chapter — marrying an Emirati girl from Sharjah.

"I cannot imagine anything more precious than this love. I cannot wait to start my new journey in life," gushed Rozik, as he spoke to Khaleej Times.

The wedding, set for July 7 at an undisclosed UAE location, was confirmed by the International Fighting Championship Management (IFCM), Rozik's management company. "Abdu Rozik is thrilled about it. We're all delighted for him and wish the couple the best," said an IFCM spokesperson.

Rozik, 20, will marry, Amira, his 19-year-old Emirati bride-to-be.

Abdu revealed to KT how he met his soon-to-be wife at Cipriani Dolci at Dubai Mall, back in February.

"Everyday life is not easy for me and finding love seemed an even harder challenge as there are so many obstacles. But Allhamdulillah, I’ve found Amira, and she loves me for who and what I am."

Details of the celebrations are under wraps, but IFCM said it's a love marriage. The couple got engaged recently.

From humble beginnings in the Bangkent region of Tajikistan, where he was born into a family of gardeners, Rozik overcame childhood rickets to achieve success. Starting with earnings of less than Dh2 a day, singing at a local bazaar, he has since risen to become a celebrated influencer.

Today, Rozik is a household name in Tajikistan with over 8.2 million followers on Instagram.

His popularity soared when news emerged about his mixed martial arts (MMA) fight with rival Hasbulla Magomedov, and a video of their pre-fight press conference went viral. Rozik's journey includes receiving the UAE Golden Visa and being crowned 'Celebrity Influencer of the Year'.

Collaborating with luminaries like Grammy winner AR Rahman and renowned songwriter-producer RedOne, famed for hits with global pop icons, he has firmly established himself in the international limelight.

Rozik has also appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss, an Indian reality show franchise.

Earlier this year he launched the Habibi restaurant, taking over the expansive former East 59th venue at Victoria Gate in Leeds.

