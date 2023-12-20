28th International Sindhi Conference to be held in Dubai

Published: Wed 20 Dec 2023, 4:39 PM

Nikai Group presents the 28th International Sindhi Conference, scheduled for December 21 and 22, at the InterContinental Hotel in Festival City, Dubai. As a celebration of Sindhi culture, the conference offers a platform for the Sindhi community to connect, share traditions, and strengthen bonds. With over 500 attendees from around the world and the UAE, the event promises networking opportunities, thrilling entertainment, and an exploration of Sindhi cuisine. Mr Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of Nikai Group, expresses excitement about showcasing vibrant Sindhi culture in Dubai.

The event features a stellar lineup of entertainment, including renowned MCs, models, and talented singers. Attendees can also indulge in authentic Sindhi cuisine, making this a weekend of cultural celebration and community warmth. The 28th International Sindhi Conference is an invitation-only event. For more information and registration details, contact cryzann@prismads.com.