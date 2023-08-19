25-year-old Indian actor dies of heart attack

Published: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 12:01 PM

Young Indian TV actor Pawan passed away on Friday due to a heart attack, according to local media reports. He was 25.

Pawan had been part of several serials in Hindi and Tamil. He was originally from Karnataka but lived with his family in Mumbai so he could be closer to work. Considering his age, his death came as a shock to many. No other details had been given about the circumstances surrounding his death.

His remains would be brought from Mumbai to his hometown Mandya, where final rites would be performed.

A number of officials have expressed their condolences.

