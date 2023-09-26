12 years of Humsafar: Pakistani star Mahira Khan shares glimpses from a new film with Fawad Khan

Why many gamers are opting for softer versions of video games and how they are different from the competitive variety
Renowned actress Mahira Khan recently took to Twitter and Instagram to mark the 12th anniversary of the beloved Pakistani drama series, Humsafar. In a heartfelt message, the actress expressed her gratitude for the unwavering support from fans and assured them that her upcoming project, Neelofar, would be worth the wait.
Originally aired in 2011, Humsafar remains a timeless gem and a fan favourite in Pakistani television history. Adapted from Farhat Ishtiaq's novel, the series was directed by Sarmad Sultan Khoosat and starred Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Naveen Waqar in leading roles, with a talented supporting cast including Atiqa Odho, Hina Khawaja Bayat, Behroze Sabzwari, and Noor Hassan Rizvi.
Humsafar deeply resonated with audiences, becoming a resounding success not only in Pakistan but also internationally. As fans celebrate its 12-year milestone, Mahira's message reflects the profound impact the show had on viewers and the enduring connection between the cast and their admirers.
With Neelofar set to release, fans eagerly anticipate another captivating journey into Pakistani drama. Nevertheless, Humsafar remains an integral part of the country's television history, and Mahira's heartwarming message reaffirms her deep appreciation for the love and admiration from fans worldwide.
