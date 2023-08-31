India-Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final: Timings, where to watch in Dubai today

Photo: AFP

As one of the biggest cricket tournaments comes to an end this year, UAE residents have been gearing up to watch an exciting final of the Asia Cup tournament.

The top two teams are set to go head-to-head for the second time in the league on September 17.

Timings

Don't forget to set your alarm, here are the timings for the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final:

Toss: 1pm, UAE time

Start of match: 1.30pm, UAE time

Where to watch

If you miss cheering at the cricket stadium and want to watch the match, here are some great locations around Dubai that will be screening the event live. So, make sure you grab a seat and a bite before the big game begins!

Check out these great spots below:

1. The Huddle

A popular sports bar in Dubai, the Huddle has several delicious offers for cricket fans while they watch the game. They will offer a fixed menu with food and beverages for those who want to munch on something delicious while watching the game.

You can reserve a spot in advance by calling 050 100 7065.

2. Flying Catch

What better place to catch the iconic game than a restaurant by ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan!

The sports restaurant has six LED screens and a massive 200cm giant screen.

Located in Jumeirah 1, Flying Catch offers buffet-style options at Dh149 per person and 20 per cent off on their menu.

3. TJ's

Cricket enthusiasts can go to TJ's at the Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers for the Asia Cup.

The popular spot will be screening the match and providing some great match-hour deals.

4. Yesterday

This cosy restaurant and sports lounge in Bur Dubai has been a go-to spot for residents across town. Enjoy the game live, with vibes from the 80s and 90s, as Yesterday brings the past to our present.

Continuing the tradition, they will also be screening the big game.

