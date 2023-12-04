UAE unites firefighters, civil defence bodies to reduce carbon emissions by 80%

Published: Mon 4 Dec 2023, 4:36 PM

With a goal to slash global emissions from fires by 80 per cent before 2050, the UAE has launched the World Fire Emission Reduction Alliance (WFERA). This groundbreaking initiative brings together nations, international institutions, and civil defence organisations under a unified operational umbrella.

The UAE announced the alliance during COP28 in Dubai, where six nations signed a memorandum signalling a collective commitment to combat the environmental consequences of fires. As the world unites to tackle the challenges of climate change, the WFERA heralds a new era in the global fight against carbon emissions from fires.

The initiative aims to establish an international coalition involving the International Climate Change Law Enforcement Institutions (I2LEC) and a unified operational system.

The initiative has been praised by the fire departments worldwide. John Collie, CEO of Fire Protection Association Australia, said this collaboration will help climate change and make the world better for society. "One of the greatest challenges of our is effective and efficient fire protection can lead to a most sustainable environment and sustainable world and in turn our contribution will help for the betterment of mankind,"

"Those who work in our industry do not consider work as a job but are committed to the impact of the work, which benefits safer homes and offices for all citizens to live in," said Collie.

The 'Eco Readiness' conference focused on exploring avenues to strengthen collaboration, coordination, and comprehensive efforts on a global scale. The discussions revolved around enhancing international cooperation in combating fires, particularly addressing their environmental consequences, climate impact, and pollution from associated emissions.

Richard Abott, Area Commander, National Fire Chiefs Council NFCC, UK, said that the day marks a significant day in the countries collaborating to share knowledge and how we work to contribute to global climate change.

"Harnessing the knowledge and expertise across the world will benefit all. We can build a better future for all together," said Abott. "We ensure the fire agencies are focused on supporting sustainable and safe communities as our climate changes," he added.

The signed organisations today collectively embody over (56) countries globally, establishing a wide-ranging global alliance dedicated to reinforcing security, prevention, and the well-being of communities worldwide.

These memoranda mark the fruition of the efforts undertaken by the UAE Civil Defence. The organisation has spearheaded groundbreaking environmental initiatives as part of the "Eco Readiness" programme, an undertaking of the Ministry of Interior. This programme aims to assist nations globally in reducing carbon emissions resulting from fire incidents, ultimately striving for climate neutrality on a global scale.

The programme hosts a worldwide fire incident database, uniting major firefighting organisations. It analyses data to determine carbon percentages from fires globally. Results are sent to respective organisations by continent, aiming to reduce global fire incidents and carbon emissions. The civil defence, with private sector collaboration, introduced the 'Heat Map of Environmental Crimes,' revealing insights linking crimes to climate change. This initiative fosters global information exchange, a crucial step in combating crimes and fires.

"Our Eco Readiness application will answer questions like what are the materials prone to fire incidents and what kind of emission emitted from them," said Lt Col Dr Ahmed Al Zaruoni, director of the International Police Representation Department, Ministry of Interior, UAE.

"In the near future, we will be able to set forth and develop applicable solutions worldwide. Eco Rediness application shows a global heat map with each continent showing how much it contributes to affect the ozone layer, air quality, climate change and economics," said Dr Al Zaruoni adding that the application showcases real-time climate change in the world.

Dr Al Zarouni also invited other countries to join the initiative to fight global carbon emissions from fires.

