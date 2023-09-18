UAE-based women write first-of-its-kind sustainability book for children to be launched at COP28

Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 3:13 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Sep 2023, 7:16 AM

A group of UAE-based women are gearing up to release a first of its kind children’s book about sustainability in time for COP28.

Titled 'Mission Zero: Solving the Climate Crisis', the book tells the story of young heroes Omar and Sara as they explore the interconnected realms of food, energy and water.

It is the first book on climate change written by authors based in the UAE and features regional projects. It has been jointly written by Farah Naz — an award-winning climate change strategist who has over 20 years of experience throughout the building sector in the USA, UK, Southeast Asia, and the UAE — and Nahla Nabil, who is currently the sustainability expert at Etihad Rail.

Farah Naz

Nahla Nabil

“We believe that to create meaningful change, we must empower our children with up-to-date knowledge,” said Farah. “That is why complex concepts are simplified without taking away from the importance of it, to make them engaging for the young mind.”

According to Nahla, the book keeps children informed about the latest changes in climate science, innovative green technology, and updates in the field of climate change. “We have taken the concepts of ‘Race to Zero’ and ‘Race to Resilience’ and presented them in a fun and engaging manner,” she said. “These concepts are foreign to children in the UAE because they only see what is happening outside of this region.”

Vital concept

The book focuses on food, energy, and water. “In the chapter on food, we delve into areas like food security, highlighting the importance of what we eat and where it comes from,” said Nahla. “The chapter on water introduces the issue of water scarcity, showcases its link to climate change and its impact on our world. the Energy Chapter sheds light on the fascinating world of renewable energy.”

The authors also intend to branch out into interactive gamification sessions to make education about climate change fun for younger kids.

Farah, who has supported building projects including Dubai’s Museum of the Future, the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, Bee’ah Headquarters in Sharjah and the Expo 2020 Sustainability Pavilion, is also the author of the region's first book on net zero titled 'Net Zero City'. She said time was running out to teach children about sustainability.

“A child today is the future leader of a nation,” she said. “Learning through gamification equips them with the tools needed to address climate and biodiversity challenges. Children have this incredible ability to inspire and to create. Their passion can spark significant changes in our households, schools, and even entire cities.”

The UAE touch

The book is being published by homegrown publishers Uhibbook. According to its co-founders, when they first heard of the book, they knew they had to be a part of it.

“Current books about sustainability are based on examples elsewhere in the world,” said co-founder Mehnaz Anshah. “Children may not be able to relate to it easily. This book, however, brings awareness to the brilliant sustainability initiatives led by UAE.”

AI tools have been used to design the book by the publishing house. “We consciously used new technology in the making of this book,” said co-founder Sadia Anwar. “What exactly are the benefits and challenges of using AI in a creative and research-based project? Will AI take over jobs from humans? Incorporating the currently available AI tools in a conscious and measured manner, the team has addressed these questions while making this book.”

Sadia (left) and Mehnaz

The book is expected to be launched at COP28 which will take place in the UAE in November. For Farah and Nahla, there could not have been a better stage to launch their pet project. “We see COP28 as a beacon of hope and a catalyst for global action,” said Nahla. “Our primary expectation is, this conference will create a renewed sense of urgency and commitment amongst nations to address the climate crisis comprehensively.”

Farah agreed. “As we launch our book during COP28, we aim to influence this platform to emphasize the importance of education and awareness in the fight against climate change,” she said.

